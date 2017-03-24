Steven Shelby Armstrong Sells 3,000 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) insider Steven Shelby Armstrong sold 3,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $65,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,622.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) traded up 0.75% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 166,416 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $824.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $23.61.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 245.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 466,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 331,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after buying an additional 39,840 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc is a workforce solutions provider, which is engaged in offering a range of specialty services. The Company provides workforce solutions in three regions: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Company’s segments are Americas Commercial, Americas Professional and Technical (Americas PT), EMEA Commercial, EMEA Professional and Technical (EMEA PT), and Outsourcing and Consulting Group (OCG).

