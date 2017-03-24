Sterling Global Strategies LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Sterling Global Strategies LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Sterling Global Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sterling Global Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,739,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,450,260,000 after buying an additional 4,301,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,526,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,914,178,000 after buying an additional 45,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,372,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,285,640,000 after buying an additional 57,369 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 8,847,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,000,197,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,697,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $870,242,000 after buying an additional 227,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 140.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.47 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $739.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post $8.94 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sterling Global Strategies LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/sterling-global-strategies-llc-has-447000-stake-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America Corp raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.35.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total value of $270,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,047.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $339,204.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,844 shares of company stock worth $51,434,527. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.