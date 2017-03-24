Sterling Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Hovde Group cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) traded up 0.43% on Thursday, reaching $23.50. 310,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Thomas G. Kahn sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,465,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Thompson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $391,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,307.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,794 shares of company stock worth $3,317,321. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after buying an additional 187,197 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 271,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

