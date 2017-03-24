Steris PLC (STE) Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Steris PLC were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Steris PLC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 272,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steris PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $753,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Steris PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Steris PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Steris PLC by 13.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 483,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after buying an additional 56,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) opened at 68.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.30. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97.

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Steris PLC had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Steris PLC’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steris PLC will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Steris PLC’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on Steris PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,387 shares of Steris PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $229,164.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,324.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Bardwell sold 1,962 shares of Steris PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $134,946.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steris PLC

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

