Stephen R. Calkins Sells 15,436 Shares of Office Depot Inc (ODP) Stock

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Stephen R. Calkins sold 15,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $71,468.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 469,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,530.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) traded up 4.195% during trading on Friday, reaching $4.595. 4,636,304 shares of the company traded hands. Office Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.752 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

ODP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Depot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 222,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 15.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 49.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,171,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc (Office Depot) is a provider of office products and services. The Company sells products and services to consumers through three segments: North American Retail Division, North American Business Solutions Division and International Division. It operates under the Office Depot and OfficeMax brands.

