Stephen G. Oswald Acquires 3,700 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CEO Stephen G. Oswald bought 3,700 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $103,193.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,883. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) opened at 28.70 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.00. The firm earned $142.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Ducommun by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 825,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth $405,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 160.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions.

