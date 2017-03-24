Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) opened at 2.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $129.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.56 and a beta of 0.59. Stein Mart has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.92 million. Stein Mart had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stein Mart will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/stein-mart-inc-smrt-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-29th.html.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc is a national retailer offering the fashion merchandise, service and presentation of a department or specialty store. The Company offers apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes and home fashions. The Company’s target customers are women over 45 years old. The Company operates approximately 280 stores in over 30 states and an Internet store.

Receive News & Ratings for Stein Mart Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stein Mart Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.