Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) opened at 17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.16. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.83 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steelcase will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/steelcase-inc-scs-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-13-on-april-14th.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Steelcase from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies and interior architectural products. The Company’s segments include Americas, EMEA and Other Category. The Company’s furniture portfolio includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems and complementary products, such as storage, tables and ergonomic worktools.

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.