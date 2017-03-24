State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,760 Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Denbury Resources worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Denbury Resources by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 155,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denbury Resources by 25.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 321,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 64,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Denbury Resources by 44.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 150,052 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Denbury Resources by 26.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Denbury Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) opened at 2.21 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $859.00 million. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.02 million. Denbury Resources had a negative net margin of 151.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DNR. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Denbury Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused on two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

