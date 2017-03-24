State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Maintains Stake in Halyard Health Inc (HYH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its position in shares of Halyard Health Inc (NYSE:HYH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,847 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Halyard Health worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYH. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halyard Health by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Halyard Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halyard Health by 20.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Halyard Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Halyard Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halyard Health Inc (NYSE:HYH) opened at 37.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. Halyard Health Inc has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Halyard Health had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $410 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halyard Health Inc will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Halyard Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Halyard Health from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halyard Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Halyard Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Halyard Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health, Inc seeks to advance health and healthcare by preventing infection, eliminating pain and speeding recovery. The Company operates through two segments: Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP) and Medical Devices. Its S&IP business provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare associated infections.

