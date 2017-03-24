State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 23.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 185,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 70.2% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) opened at 60.95 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The business earned $342 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.96 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post $2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 10,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $659,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,908.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc (Watts) is a supplier of products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The Company, through its subsidiary, Watts Regulator Co, is engaged in manufacturing products and systems focused on the control, conservation and quality of water, and safety of the people using it.

