State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,266,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,857,000 after buying an additional 49,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 688,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,042,000 after buying an additional 41,906 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company during the fourth quarter worth $23,518,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 44.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 284,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 87,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) opened at 57.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.78. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.88 million. Columbia Sportswear Company had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Columbia Sportswear Company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, Director Edward S. George sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $128,288.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,448.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Timm sold 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $231,612.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,056.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock worth $2,486,533. Insiders own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. Its geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

