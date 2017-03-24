State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Holds Stake in Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its position in Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,331 shares of the mining company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Cliffs Natural Resources worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cliffs Natural Resources by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $585,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources by 55.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $2,994,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) opened at 8.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.63. Cliffs Natural Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm earned $754 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Cliffs Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Cliffs Natural Resources’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cliffs Natural Resources Inc will post $1.44 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Holds Stake in Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-holds-stake-in-cliffs-natural-resources-inc-clf.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Axiom Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, February 10th. FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of Cliffs Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.01 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cliffs Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Cliffs Natural Resources Company Profile

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc is a mining and natural resources company. The Company is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company’s segments include U.S. Iron Ore and Asia Pacific Iron Ore. The Company is a producer of iron ore pellets, primarily selling production from U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Cliffs Natural Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.