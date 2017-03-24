State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Holds Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,340 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,892,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after buying an additional 435,383 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,849,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 479,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $4,761,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 387,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) opened at 14.80 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Holds Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-holds-stake-in-brookline-bancorp-inc-brkl.html.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company for Brookline Bank and its subsidiaries; Bank Rhode Island and its subsidiaries; First Ipswich Bank and its subsidiaries, and Brookline Securities Corp. As a commercially-focused financial institution with approximately 50 banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Company offers commercial, business and retail banking services, including cash management products, online banking services, consumer and residential loans and investment services in central New England.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.