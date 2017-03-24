State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1,078,000 Position in Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 40.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 66.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 278,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 54,757 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) opened at 27.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore. The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment.

