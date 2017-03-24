State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1,070,000 Stake in HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of HMS Holdings Corp worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 186.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 46.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 47,629 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 491,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 81,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,218,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,866,000 after buying an additional 372,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 388.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 670,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,860,000 after buying an additional 533,028 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) opened at 17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm earned $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.85 million. HMS Holdings Corp had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. First Analysis lowered shares of HMS Holdings Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of HMS Holdings Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $25.00 target price on shares of HMS Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HMS Holdings Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

HMS Holdings Corp Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

