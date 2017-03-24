State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1,067,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,602 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $244,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) opened at 26.25 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm earned $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.32 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1,067,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-1067000-position-in-werner-enterprises-inc-wern.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, VP H Marty Nordlund sold 28,000 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $783,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. The Company operates through two segments: Truckload Transportation Services (Truckload) and Value Added Services (VAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.