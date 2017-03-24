State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1,034,000 Stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Ambarella worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $22,494,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Ambarella by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,061,000 after buying an additional 57,568 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $13,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ambarella by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) opened at 54.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.51. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.92 million. Ambarella had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post $2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pacific Crest set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.01.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $60,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,002.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 7,971 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $447,890.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,123 shares of company stock worth $1,021,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc offers semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, sharing and display. The Company operates through the development and sale of low-power, high-definition video products segment. Its system-on-a-chip designs incorporate HD video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip.

