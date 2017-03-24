State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,653 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (GLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of P H Glatfelter worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 17.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) opened at 21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.18 million, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. P H Glatfelter Co has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $25.59.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.62 million. P H Glatfelter had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that P H Glatfelter Co will post $1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLT. Zacks Investment Research cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut P H Glatfelter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut P H Glatfelter from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

