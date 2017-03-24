Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stake Decreased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,223,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,288,120,000 after buying an additional 1,977,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 40,448,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,189,874,000 after buying an additional 1,179,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Starbucks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,697,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,878,530,000 after buying an additional 8,071,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Starbucks by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,953,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,080,265,000 after buying an additional 693,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $887,697,000 after buying an additional 1,522,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 55.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business earned $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.87.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $324,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

