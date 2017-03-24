Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,782 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Starbucks worth $62,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital World Investors increased its position in Starbucks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,697,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,878,530,000 after buying an additional 8,071,610 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 136.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,310,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $558,015,000 after buying an additional 5,949,819 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 744.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $196,385,000 after buying an additional 3,100,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $172,717,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 433.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,316,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after buying an additional 2,694,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 55.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business earned $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.53 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $324,089.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

