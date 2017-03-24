Stantec Inc. (stn) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 13th

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:stn) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. 2,678 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Stantec had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stantec will post $1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Stantec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s segment is Consulting Services. The Company’s services include planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects.

