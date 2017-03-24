Stantec Inc. (stn) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:stn) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) opened at 25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.57. Stantec has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.53 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s segment is Consulting Services. The Company’s services include planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects.

