Stantec Inc. Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.18.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.78.

Stantec (TSE:STN) opened at 34.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.11.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s segment is Consulting Services. The Company’s services include planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects.

