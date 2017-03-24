Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have GBX 725 ($8.95) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 750 ($9.26).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.74) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 600 ($7.41) to GBX 620 ($7.66) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 520 ($6.42) to GBX 575 ($7.10) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc lowered their target price on Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 890 ($10.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 330 ($4.08) to GBX 348 ($4.30) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 666.84 ($8.24).

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) traded down 0.01% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 727.20. 2,031,947 shares of the company traded hands. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 425.65 and a 52-week high of GBX 821.60. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 23.84 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 759.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 692.21.

In other Standard Chartered PLC news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($8.98), for a total value of £44,746.85 ($55,263.49).

About Standard Chartered PLC

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Bank provides personal banking, business banking, wealth management, Islamic banking and online banking services. Its segments include Corporate and Institutional clients, Commercial Clients, Private Banking Clients and Retail Clients. Its Corporate and Institutional clients segment consists of global corporates, local corporates and financial Institutions.

