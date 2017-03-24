Sulliden Mining Capital Inc (TSE:SMC) Director Stan Bharti sold 4,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$1,230,000.00.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc (TSE:SMC) opened at 0.295 on Friday. Sulliden Mining Capital Inc has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million and a P/E ratio of 10.926.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stan Bharti Sells 4,100,000 Shares of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc (SMC) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/stan-bharti-sells-4100000-shares-of-sulliden-mining-capital-inc-smc-stock.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Sulliden Mining Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulliden Mining Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.