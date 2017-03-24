Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Stake Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.08% of Stag Industrial worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 87.5% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,826,000 after buying an additional 264,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) opened at 25.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 1.15. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $26.24.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. Stag Industrial had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is -304.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 314 buildings in 37 states with approximately 60.9 million rentable square feet, consisting of 243 warehouse/distribution buildings, 54 light manufacturing buildings, 16 flex/office buildings, and one building in redevelopment.

