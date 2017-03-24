SSI Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

SSI Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $736,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,508,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,748,000 after buying an additional 3,719,388 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,660,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,132,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,309,000 after buying an additional 968,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 886.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,432,000 after buying an additional 649,895 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 107.87 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $204.21 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average of $109.25. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.43 and a one year high of $119.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post $4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,600.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SSI Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/ssi-investment-management-inc-lowers-position-in-chevron-co-cvx.html.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Vetr raised shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.56 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.30.

In other news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total transaction of $5,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.