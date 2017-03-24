SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 150.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 125.52 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.25 and a 52-week high of $127.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Vetr raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.81 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.99.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

