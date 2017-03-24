Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Sprouts Farmers Market to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) traded down 0.22% on Friday, reaching $22.72. 1,447,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.00. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $985.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post $0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director James Douglas Sanders sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $867,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,398.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,773,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,531,000 after buying an additional 854,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,188,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,149,000 after buying an additional 151,075 shares during the last quarter. Carve CapitalAB acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,340,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $53,835,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 114,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer that offers natural and organic food, including produce, bulk foods, meat and seafood, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items. The Company categorizes its products as perishable and non-perishable. Its perishable product category includes produce, meat, seafood, deli and bakery.

