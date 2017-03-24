Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.83) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sports Direct International Plc in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sports Direct International Plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sports Direct International Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 580 ($7.16).

Shares of Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD) opened at 291.70 on Friday. Sports Direct International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 220.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 412.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.73 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 296.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 294.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sports Direct International Plc (SPD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/sports-direct-international-plc-spd-rating-reiterated-by-liberum-capital.html.

About Sports Direct International Plc

Sports Direct International plc is a sporting goods retailer, and it operates a portfolio of sports, fitness, fashion and lifestyle fascias, and brands. The Company’s segments include Sports Retail, Brands and Premium Lifestyle. Its Sports Retail segment includes the results of the United Kingdom and international retail network of sports stores along with related Websites.

