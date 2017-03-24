Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (SRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 14th

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) opened at 10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm earned $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

