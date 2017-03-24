Spin Master Corp (TOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Spin Master Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Spin Master Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master Corp from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Spin Master Corp from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) traded up 0.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,809 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. Spin Master Corp has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

About Spin Master Corp

Spin Master Corp., formerly SML Investments Inc, is a Canada-based children’s entertainment company. The Company, through Spin Master Ltd. and its subsidiaries, is engaged in creating, designing, manufacturing and marketing a diversified portfolio of toys, games, products and entertainment properties.

