Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued an in-line rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectra Energy Partners, from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of Spectra Energy Partners, (NYSE:SEP) traded up 0.07% during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.13. 107,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Spectra Energy Partners, has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Spectra Energy Partners, (NYSE:SEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Spectra Energy Partners, had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $663 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spectra Energy Partners, will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6888 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Spectra Energy Partners,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Spectra Energy Partners,’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Spectra Energy Partners, by 8.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spectra Energy Partners, during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Spectra Energy Partners, by 50.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectra Energy Partners, during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectra Energy Partners, during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectra Energy Partners, Company Profile

Spectra Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries and equity affiliates, is engaged in the transmission, storage and gathering of natural gas, the transportation and storage of crude oil, and the transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include U.S. Transmission, Liquids and Other.

