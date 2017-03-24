SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Director M Shan Atkins Sells 1,015 Shares of Stock

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director M Shan Atkins sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $33,728.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) traded up 0.27% on Friday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 189,469 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.04. SpartanNash Co has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $40.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

SPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on SpartanNash from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $22,534,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in SpartanNash by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,634,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,193,000 after buying an additional 209,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in SpartanNash by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,169,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after buying an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $7,245,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SpartanNash by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after buying an additional 84,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

Spartannash Company, formerly Spartan Stores, Inc, is a multi-regional grocery distributor and grocery retailer, and a distributor of grocery products to military commissaries in the United States. The Company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges, and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in over 40 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Egypt, Honduras, Afghanistan and Bosnia.

