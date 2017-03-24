SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Director Frank Gambino Sells 3,686 Shares

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Frank Gambino sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $123,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,506.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,469 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. SpartanNash Co has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post $2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/spartannash-co-sptn-director-frank-gambino-sells-3686-shares.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in SpartanNash by 3.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,023,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 562,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 35,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SpartanNash by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,648,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SpartanNash by 53.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 8.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on SpartanNash from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

SpartanNash Company Profile

Spartannash Company, formerly Spartan Stores, Inc, is a multi-regional grocery distributor and grocery retailer, and a distributor of grocery products to military commissaries in the United States. The Company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges, and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in over 40 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Egypt, Honduras, Afghanistan and Bosnia.

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.