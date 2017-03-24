Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 34.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) opened at 92.23 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.04 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average is $91.32. The stock’s market capitalization is $54.09 billion.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business earned $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.87 billion. Caterpillar had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.27 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 3,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $380,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.32 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

