Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,046 Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) opened at 84.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.27. Eli Lilly and Co has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $86.14.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business earned $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Co will post $4.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,046 Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/sowell-financial-services-llc-acquires-shares-of-6046-eli-lilly-and-co-lly.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Derica W. Rice sold 11,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $861,036.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $17,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,359,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,522,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,162 shares of company stock worth $37,660,077 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.