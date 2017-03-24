Southern Co (SO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Argus downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) traded up 0.129% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.435. 3,081,937 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.778 and a beta of 0.05. Southern has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $54.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company earned $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.14%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southern will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 83.27%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $109,885.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,204.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stan W. Connally sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $980,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,774 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,991,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,446,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

