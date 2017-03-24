Sopheon Plc (SPE) Given New GBX 620 Price Target at FinnCap

Sopheon Plc (LON:SPE) had its price target hoisted by FinnCap from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 620 ($7.66) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

Sopheon Plc (LON:SPE) traded up 3.36% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 503.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,923 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 465.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 350.90. Sopheon Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 85.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 513.90. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 36.68 million.

About Sopheon Plc

Sopheon plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of software and services in the product lifecycle management (PLM) market. The Company operates in two segments: North America and Europe. Its Accolade solution provides integrated support for innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process, project, portfolio, resource and in-market management.

