Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from GBX 410 ($5.06) to GBX 420 ($5.19) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.25) target price on shares of Softcat PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.69) target price on shares of Softcat PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.20) target price on shares of Softcat PLC in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 382 ($4.72).

Shares of Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 385.74. 629,369 shares of the stock were exchanged. Softcat PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 275.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 387.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 758.44 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 326.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 313.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/softcat-plc-sct-price-target-raised-to-gbx-420-at-citigroup-inc.html.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Softcat PLC Company Profile

Softcat Plc is an information technology (IT) reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider to the corporate and public sector markets. The Company provides organizations with workplace, datacenter and networking, and security solutions combined with all the services required to design, implement, support and manage them, on premise or in the cloud.

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.