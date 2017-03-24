SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from SOCO International plc’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) opened at 136.00 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 447.71 million. SOCO International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 168.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/soco-international-plc-sia-increases-dividend-to-gbx-5-per-share.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIA shares. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on shares of SOCO International plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of SOCO International plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Peel Hunt started coverage on SOCO International plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.41) target price on shares of SOCO International plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on SOCO International plc from GBX 148 ($1.83) to GBX 151 ($1.86) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 157 ($1.94).

About SOCO International plc

SOCO International plc (SOCO) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include South East Asia and Africa. It has field development and production interests in Vietnam, and exploration and appraisal interests in the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. In Vietnam, SOCO’s Block 16-1 and Block 9-2 include the Te Giac Trang and Ca Ngu Vang Fields, which are located in shallow water in the Cuu Long Basin, near the Bach Ho Field.

Receive News & Ratings for SOCO International plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO International plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.