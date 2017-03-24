SOCO International plc (SIA) Given ” Hold” Rating at Numis Securities Ltd

SOCO International plc (LON:SIA)‘s stock had its ” hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.79) target price on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on SOCO International plc from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($1.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC upgraded SOCO International plc to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price objective on shares of SOCO International plc in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on SOCO International plc from GBX 148 ($1.83) to GBX 151 ($1.86) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SOCO International plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 156.29 ($1.93).

SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) remained flat at GBX 132.25 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 306,114 shares. SOCO International plc has a one year low of GBX 115.00 and a one year high of GBX 168.26. The firm’s market cap is GBX 435.37 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from SOCO International plc’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

SOCO International plc Company Profile

SOCO International plc (SOCO) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include South East Asia and Africa. It has field development and production interests in Vietnam, and exploration and appraisal interests in the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. In Vietnam, SOCO’s Block 16-1 and Block 9-2 include the Te Giac Trang and Ca Ngu Vang Fields, which are located in shallow water in the Cuu Long Basin, near the Bach Ho Field.

