Snap-on Incorporated to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q3 2017 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q2 2018 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The firm earned $889.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.09 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wunderlich lifted their target price on Snap-on from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) opened at 166.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.95. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $145.17 and a 52 week high of $181.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

In other news, VP Jeanne M. Moreno sold 2,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $372,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 1,700 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $291,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $780,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 64.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 164.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

