Snap Inc (SNAP) Now Covered by Analysts at OTR Global

OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Vetr raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.33 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a reduce rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.18.

Shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) traded down 1.69% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.74. 8,927,105 shares of the company were exchanged. Snap has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The firm’s market capitalization is $15050.11 billion.

About Snap

Snap Inc is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way that people live and communicate. Our products empower people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. Our flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that was created to help people communicate through short videos and images.

