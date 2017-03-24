Smiths Group plc (SMIN) PT Raised to GBX 1,730 at Credit Suisse Group AG

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,600 ($19.76) to GBX 1,730 ($21.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a ” outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lifted their price target on shares of Smiths Group plc from GBX 1,500 ($18.53) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Smiths Group plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($22.35) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($19.60) price target on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($21.49) price target on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,612 ($19.91) price target on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,452.23 ($17.94).

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) traded up 3.47% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1610.00. 1,773,741 shares of the company traded hands. Smiths Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,028.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,628.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.36 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,534.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,458.33.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/smiths-group-plc-smin-pt-raised-to-gbx-1730-at-credit-suisse-group-ag.html.

About Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.