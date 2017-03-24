Smiths Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 13.55 (SMIN)

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.55 ($0.17) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) traded up 2.89% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1601.00. 2,845,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,537.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,459.32. Smiths Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,028.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,628.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.33 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMIN shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,670 ($20.62) price objective on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.76) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,612 ($19.91) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($22.35) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,452.23 ($17.94).

Smiths Group plc Company Profile

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings and power transmission couplings, among others. The Smiths Medical division offers infusion systems, vascular access (including safety needles), patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in areas of in vitro fertilization, diagnostics and emergency patient transport.

