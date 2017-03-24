Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Takes Position in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at 174.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.54. The stock has a market cap of $164.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. International Business Machines Corp. has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $182.79.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The technology company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.88 by $0.13. International Business Machines Corp. had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 78.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines Corp.’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. International Business Machines Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines Corp. to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines Corp. from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines Corp. to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.75.

In other International Business Machines Corp. news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total transaction of $99,675.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Global Technology Services (GTS), Global Business Services (GBS), Software, Systems Hardware and Global Financing. The Company’s GTS segment offers services, including strategic outsourcing, integrated technology services, cloud and technology support services (maintenance services).

