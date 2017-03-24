Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys Shares of 44,322 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 2.4% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 11.0% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 93,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 19.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 33,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 55.25 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business earned $21.60 billion during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Vetr cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.64 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $6,946,890.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

