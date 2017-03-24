SME Loan Fund PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.60 (SMEF)

SME Loan Fund PLC (LON:SMEF) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SME Loan Fund PLC (LON:SMEF) remained flat at GBX 96.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. SME Loan Fund PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 88.52 and a 52-week high of GBX 97.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.00.

In other SME Loan Fund PLC news, insider Richard Hills purchased 15,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £14,988.12 ($18,510.71). Also, insider David Stevenson purchased 10,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £10,050.88 ($12,413.09).

SME Loan Fund PLC Company Profile

The SME Loan Fund PLC, formerly GLI Alternative Finance PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company, together with its subsidiary, GLI Alternative Finance Guernsey Limited, is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, principally via a portfolio of Investee Platforms, in a range of small and medium enterprises (SME) loan assets, diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

